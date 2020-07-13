Zindzi, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter passes away at 59

13 mins ago
56
Zindzi Mandela was the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

It is believed that she passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning. 

Zindzi is the younger sister of Zenani and the third daughter to Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

She is survived by her husband and four children, including Zoleka Mandela. 

In reaction, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor expressed her condolences to the Mandela family.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes,  Tata  Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well.”

