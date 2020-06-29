Zimbabwean Sha Sha WINS 2020 BET Viewers Choice

Amapiano Star Sha Sha has received the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New Worldwide Act Award #BETAwards2020.

A couple of weeks ago Sha Sha made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the BET awards which showcase the very best and most lovely aspects of the Black experience. The awards are courtesy of the Black Entertainment Tv, probably the most distinguished tv network concentrating on African American audiences in the US. 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the event and BET’s 40th anniversary.

The 26-year-old was up towards Rema from Nigeria, Celeste from the UK, Young T and Bugsey from the UK, Hatik from France and Stacy from France

What just happened!!! A BET THANK YOU! MY PEOPLE BACK AT HOME ALL ALL OVER THE WORLD MAN 🙌🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🇿🇼🇿🇦🌎🙌🏽 — Sha Sha (@ShaShaOfficial_) June 28, 2020

Her chances of clinching the award had been very skint, however she was already a winner as a result of the nomination in itself was an enormous endorsement of her music.

The Tender Love hitmaker was unveiled as a winner early this morning as the awards took place virtually due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.