Zimbabwe Level 2 lockdown adjustments

- All our people in the informal sector, who have not formally registered themselves or their enterprises, are directed to do so forthwith. Once they can prove that such registration has been made, they can resume their operations. Upon resuming their work, they are compelled to adhere to the laid down Covid-19 prevention requirements, such as the wearing of masks, washing or sanitisation of hands and social distancing;
- Gathering for purposes of worship must remain at a maximum of fifty and in full compliance with all the Covid-19 prevention measures;
- People are urged to travel when it is absolutely necessary; And
- The moratorium on rent payment, made during the early phases of the lockdown is hereby lifted. Rent arrears can be settled in instalments spread over a period of six months.