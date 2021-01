The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed upwards the Zimbabwe fuel prices for both diesel and petrol

ZERA announced the new fuel prices which will see diesel going for ZWL$ 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per liter up from ZWL$ 97.24 or US$ 1.19 per liter.

Petrol is now ZWL$ 99.35 or US$ 1.21 per liter up from ZWL 99.44 0r US$ 1.19.

Operators however sell at prices below the cap depending trading advantages,” reads the ZERA statement.