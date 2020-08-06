Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) approved Fuel Prices

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved an increase in fuel prices following nearly a month with no adjustment in the price of fuel. The new fuel prices where effective Wednesday, 05 August 2020.

Diesel has now gone as much as ZWL $83.36 per litre, a rise of ZWL $11.74 from the previous price of ZWL $71.62 per litre. Blended Petrol has gone up to ZWL$93.15 per litre. This is an increase of ZWL $30.38 from the previous price of ZWL$62.77 per litre.

Nevertheless, for those buying in foreign currency, the USA Dollar prices have not changed and stay unchanged at US$1.09 per litre of diesel and US$1.28 per litre of blended petrol.