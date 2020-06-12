Zim COVID-19 lockdown restrictions relaxed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa eased restrictions on movement implemented in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, to revive the nation’s struggling economic system.

The measures embody allowing the informal sector, together with open markets, to resume operations and churches to reopen, Mnangagwa said in a speech Friday in the capital, Harare. Residents will be allowed to travel all through the country when necessary, he mentioned.

“From the pains of the pandemic, we should now discover new impetus to rebuild,” he mentioned. “The liberalization of our economy must continue in earnest. Reforms stuck in the wheels of bureaucracy should be unleashed, catalyzed and implemented.”

Zimbabwe has 343 confirmed coronavirus cases, based on the latest data from the health ministry. Formal companies have been allowed to function throughout the lockdown, with the wearing of masks in public made mandatory.