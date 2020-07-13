ZIM Citizens reportedly smuggling dead bodies from SA

Zimbabweans are reportedly smuggling the lifeless bodies of their family members from South Africa to bury them back home.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda mentioned the revelations have been disturbing that Zimbabweans have been smuggling bodies back into Zimbabwe.

“Disturbing information, Zimbabweans are smuggling lifeless bodies of their relatives to bury them back home in Zimbabwe. Someone just confirmed to me they carried their relative who died of coronavirus in SA to Zimbabwe and bribed troopers guarding the illegal border crossing points,” he mentioned.

“His relative will be buried tomorrow in Tsholotsho. I also found there are many others who do the same and it answers why there is a sudden surge of coronavirus positive instances of returnees from neighbouring states. Additionally truck drivers are smuggling people from SA and bribe their way to Zimbabwe without going through checkpoints and being examined for the illness. Please cease carrying this infection to our people who have no entry to health care”

0 0 vote Article Rating