ZiFM scoops Superbrand Award

The country’s top radio station, ZiFM Stereo has scooped the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Superbrand Award, reaffirming its dominance as one of the most credible sources of useful and balanced news and top entertainer in the country.

The station was named the 2nd runner-up in the electronic Media Radio category for the year 2020.

ZiFM Stereo is owned by multi-media firm, AB Communications.

Every year, MAZ holds a survey across the country asking consumers about their favourite brands in different sectors of the economy and ZiFM Stereo was one of the top media brands.

The latest award comes a week after ZiFM Stereo senior news reporters, Mona-Lisa Dube and Zororai Nkomo, were recognised by different institutions as outstanding journalists in their various fields.

Dube was recognised by the Insurance and Pensions Commission in partnership with the National Social Security Authority for outstanding stories in addressing insurance issues and breaking down relevant information to the public.

Nkomo was named one of the top journalists in Electronic Media by the National Aids Council.

ZiFM Stereo currently has a nationwide tour where it will be broadcasting in all the provinces to support local businesses as they try to recover from the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

ZiFM Stereo Station Manager, Tonderai Katsande, said: “It is so exciting right now as we are bringing in innovations to connect the market back to the service providers especially now where we are in the new normal and businesses are trying to recover.

That is why we come through with the “Back to Life Tour” to keep businesses running.”