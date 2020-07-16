Watch: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic WILL worsen

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could worsen if countries do not stick to basic healthcare precautions.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” said WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual press conference from its Geneva headquarters.

He added that if the basics are not followed, “the only way this pandemic is going to go – it is going to get worse and worse and worse.”

The head of the UN specialised agency also said that while the world is waiting for an effective vaccine, countries should adopt a comprehensive strategy and use the tools already available to contain the virus and save lives.

Despite highlighting that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future,” Tedros said that there is way to control the virus and to “get on with our lives.”

“There will be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future. But there is a roadmap to a situation where we can control #COVID19 and get on with our lives. No matter where a country is in its epidemic curve, it is never too late to take decisive action.” WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus TWITTER PAGE @DrTedros