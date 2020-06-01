Watch: United States blames Zimbabwe for protests

Robert O’Brien, a top U.S. security adviser to President Donald Trump, singled out China, Iran and Zimbabwe as some of the countries that have been “fomenting unrest” following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I’ve seen a number of tweets from the Chinese today that are taking pleasure and solace in what they’re seeing here,” O’Brien told ABC News.

“I want to tell our foreign adversaries, whether it’s a Zimbabwe or a China, that the difference between us and you is that that officer who killed George Floyd, he’ll be investigated, prosecuted, and he’ll receive a fair trial.