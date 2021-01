WATCH: Thousands wait to go into SA through Beitbridge

There are heightened concerns as thousands of people wait to come through the Beitbridge border post into South Africa.

Large crowds with little to no social distancing, fake COVID-19 test results, several confirmed positive cases and dehydration in seemingly endless waiting queues are elements of the complex combination of problems that authorities at the Beitbridge border post are dealing with.