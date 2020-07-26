Watch: Massive standoff between police and angry residents in Kraaifontein, Cape Town

There’s a massive standoff between police and angry residents in Kraaifontein after authorities demolished a number of houses within the area.

Burning tyres and rocks have been used to block main routes leading into the neighborhood.

Residents are accused of constructing their houses on pre-owned land, however they mentioned they could not afford the rentals being provided within the area.

The tensions in Kraaifontein come a day after a Shoprite truck was petrol bombed during a protest in Mfuleni, while a number of vehicles were stoned in Kalkfontein. It’s understood these incidents are also associated to housing issues.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement’s Wayne Dyason mentioned: “Protest action involving the stoning, as well as the burning of vehicles and tyres have occurred at a number of areas. Stoning incidents occurred at the Stellenbosch Arterial, and between Wesbank and Delft.”

A policing expert weighed in and mentioned local government needed to start a dialogue with protesting communities.

Over the previous few weeks violent protests have erupted in areas including Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Kalkfontein.

Eldred De Klerk, a senior policing and social conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, mentioned the protests highlighted a local governance issue.

“They need to make sure that the gap between local authorities and people is addressed, as a result of they’re not there on the streets listening. It’s about poverty and the recognition of their plight.”

He mentioned governing officials needed to speak with disgruntled residents.