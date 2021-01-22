Warning: Heavy rain, strong winds expected

Heavy rain in excess of 50 millimetres associated with strong winds are expected in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland tomorrow as moderate Tropical Storm Eloise which is currently in the northern Mozambique, is expected to intensify and track south westward before making a landfall on Beira.

In a weather alert Friday morning, the Meteorological Services Department noted that the Moderate Tropical Storm Eloise is currently in the northern part of the Mozambique Channel a position that draws moisture from the southern parts of Zimbabwe.

“Eloise is expected to intensify and track south westward before making landfall near Beira early tomorrow.

“This means rains associated with the cold bands of the tropical System Eloise should start in the southern parts of Manicaland Province as a early as Friday evening.

“By Saturday, heavy rains in excess of 50 milimetres are expected over Manicaland and southern parts of Masvingo province spreading into the southern parts of Matabeleland South by Sunday,” read the alert.

The department said they will continue to monitor the situation.