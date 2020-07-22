Wankie and Zimbabwe football legend Amos Rendo requiring assistance

WANKIE FC and Zimbabwe football legend Amos Rendo is battling for life as a result of critically low blood levels and urgently needs $24 000 or US$300 to buy blood to undergo what doctors described as an urgent transfusion.

Brendon Rendo (right) the Hwange FC striker with his legendary grandfather Amos Rendo a star for the Colliery side and Rhodesia, also a two time Castle Cup winner

According to his daughter Debra, the hugely respected legend and a larger than life character’s blood level is at 3.3 grams per decilitre instead of between 13 and 16 grams per decilitre.

“Our father is not well at all, his blood levels are low and is now just a frail figure. As a family we are struggling to raise the required money for him to be able to buy blood, the situation is now an unpleasant one for the old man,” said Debra.

She said well wishers can send money to her younger brother Thembinkosi Rendo’s ecocash number 0772845596 or wire the money to Stanbic Hwange branch account number 9140000798389, account name Thembinkosi Rendo.

Rendo played for Chipangano from the early 1960s before hanging up his boots a few years after the country attained its Independence.

He was part of the 1970 and 1973 Chipangano side that lifted the prestigious Castle Cup.

He also made it into the 1975 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists alongside other greats like George Shaya, Tymon Mabaleka, Posani Sibanda, Rodrick Simwanza, Oliver Kateya, Josiah Nxumalo, Herman Hendrickes, Daniel Chikanda, Billy Sharman and David Muchineripi.