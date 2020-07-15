VP Chiwenga Will Be Back Soon – Charamba

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will return “soon” from China following a medical check-up in the Asian country, a senior official has said.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, confirmed that Chiwenga was airlifted to China and will be back in the country soon. He said:

He went for his medical check-up. You are asking now when he is almost coming back.

… I can’t tell you that. I cannot tell you when he is coming back.

Chiwenga was last week airlifted to China amid reports his troubling health had deteriorated.

He was last seen in public on June 25 when he attended an event to commission a farm mechanisation scheme by John Deere at the Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Harare.

Earlier this month, the former army commander skipped two Cabinet meetings and a Zanu PF politburo meeting, among other high-profile events.

Before he left for the Far East, Chiwenga had been busy visiting several farms across the country to assess the food situation as he is responsible for the food and nutrition cluster.

Last year, he spent four months outside the country visiting India, South Africa and China for medical treatment.