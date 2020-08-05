VP Chiwenga appointed Health Minister

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has, with immediate effect, been appointed the new Minister of Health and Child Care by President Mnangagwa

VP Chiwenga takes over from Dr Obadiah Moyo who was sacked last month for inappropriate conduct.

In an announcement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda mentioned in appointing VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa noted the urgency needed to stabilise the health delivery system in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic where the nation has registered an acute surge of cases.

The appointment of VP Chiwenga comes a day after President Mnangagwa appointed Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as Secretary for Health and Child Care.

Air Commodore Chimedza is the former Director-General Health Services for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and his appointment was with immediate effect.

Air Commodore Chimedza replaces Dr Agnes Mahomva, who was appointed Chief Co-ordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic in May this year.

Air Commodore Chimedza is a certified medical physician, having acquiring his MB ChB degrees at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) before being attested into the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) in January 1996.

In the statement appointing Dr Chimedza, Dr Sibanda mentioned he was bringing with him a wealth of expertise to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and the health services in general where he is anticipated to refocus the nation’s health delivery services so as to improve innovation, integrity, transparency, efficiency and vibrant stakeholder participation as the country fights the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Moyo is facing criminal charges over a procurement deal for overpriced medical supplies that was ultimately terminated. He’s going through charges of corruption and criminal abuse workplace over his role within the murky US$60 million take care of medical supplier Drax International.

He was arrested and released on $50 000 bail plus a surety of the title deeds for his spouse’s home in Eastlea whereas awaiting trial.

Dr Moyo becomes the second minister to be fired from the present Cabinet, after former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was shown the exit in August 2019 on similar grounds. She is on bail pending trial.