Visit Zimbabwe Campaign launched by the President

President Mnangagwa yesterday launched the Visit Zimbabwe Promotion Campaign which seeks to leverage on the sports activities and tourism sectors to market the nation as a premier vacationer destination.

The marketing campaign is an initiative between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority by way of their parent ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The occasion was held at State House and was attended by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, a number of Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa stated the tourism sector had an important position to play within the attainment of National Vision 2030 and along with agriculture, mining and the manufacturing sector, was essential in the growth of the financial system.

The President stated the initiative came against the backdrop of the launch of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy that seeks to create a US$5 billion tourism sector by 2025.

“The strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a premier international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of our unique human and natural resources,” he stated.

“It further seeks to re-establish lost contacts with the local, regional and international tourism source markets. Today’s event is therefore informed by that strategic goal, riding on the partnership between the Zimbabwe national cricket teams and the ZTA. The Visit Zimbabwe Promotion Campaign will see a warm invitation being extended to the world to visit Zimbabwe.”