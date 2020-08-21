Video: Joe Biden accepts nomination to run for US Presidency Campaign

Key Points
- Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination with a pledge to serve “all Americans” as a uniter and a healer.
- Unlike some convention speakers, Biden was more focused on unity, hope and promise than on drawing a contrast between himself and Trump.
- Biden’s speech capped a four-day virtual convention that largely went off without a hitch.
“I’ll be a Democratic candidate,” said Biden, but “I will be an American president. I’ll work hard for those who didn’t support me, as hard for them as I did for those who didn’t vote for me. That’s the job of a president, to represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment.”Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden