Video: Joe Biden accepts nomination to run for US Presidency Campaign

14 hours ago
337

Key Points

  • Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination with a pledge to serve “all Americans” as a uniter and a healer. 
  • Unlike some convention speakers, Biden was more focused on unity, hope and promise than on drawing a contrast between himself and Trump. 
  • Biden’s speech capped a four-day virtual convention that largely went off without a hitch.

“I’ll be a Democratic candidate,” said Biden, but “I will be an American president. I’ll work hard for those who didn’t support me, as hard for them as I did for those who didn’t vote for me. That’s the job of a president, to represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment.” 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
