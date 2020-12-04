United States, House of Representatives to vote on marijuana legalization bill

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on marijuana legalization at the federal level Friday 4 December 2020, the first time either chamber of Congress has voted on the matter. The measure, sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler, would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana-related criminal records. A planned vote on the legislation was shelved in October following a backlash from moderate Democrats, who had expressed concern about the effort to pass the marijuana legalization bill before the election, amid the impasse on COVID-19 stimulus negotiations. The bill is likely to pass the chamber, but the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to take up the legislation in the last two weeks Congress is in session this year.