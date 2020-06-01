U.S. ambassador in Harare summoned over protests feedback

Zimbabwe summoned the U.S. ambassador in Harare on Monday after a senior White House official stated the nation was amongst “international adversaries” utilizing the unrest over the loss of life of George Floyd to intervene in U.S. affairs.

Protests demanding justice for Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, have spread throughout the United States and turned violent.

US Ambassador in Harare Brian Nichols With Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo

Robert O’Brien, President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, told ABC news in an interview on Sunday that countries reminiscent of Russia, China, Iran and Zimbabwe were adversaries that had been utilizing the unrest to stoke tensions in the US.

Washington has often criticised Zimbabwe’s human rights record in the past, together with crackdowns on opposition protests.

In a press release, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo stated O’Brien’s accusations had been “false and deeply damaging to a relationship already complicated resulting from years of prescriptive megaphone diplomacy and punitive financial sanctions”.

Police Vehicle Burned near CBS Studios

“We take due note of the measures deployed by the U.S. authorities to deal with the challenges presently confronting them. At the similar time, we recall the harsh U.S. criticism and condemnation of our own response to multiple instances of illegal, violent civil unrest,” stated Minister Moyo.

In a press release in response, Nichols, the U.S. ambassador, said the United States would continue to speak out against injustices at home and abroad.

Statement by Ambassador Nichols on his Meeting with Foreign Minister Moyo pic.twitter.com/SmcphOCxoD — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) June 1, 2020