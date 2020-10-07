Top military officer dies as a result of COVID-19 associated sickness

Brigadier-General Sambulo Ndlovu (Retired) has died. He was 65.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd)

Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd), whose Chimurenga name was Stanley Hlayibeni, died yesterday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a result of a Covid-19-related sickness.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo confirmed the death.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd) is survived by his spouse Sarah and six children, three boys and three girls, Nguquko, Vezubule, Prince Majaha, Thobekile, Lindiwe and Sithulisiwe.

The ZNA mentioned in a statement that funeral and burial preparations will be carried out based on World Health Organisation (WHO) pointers on Covid-19.