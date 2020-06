Information coming from Harare point out that MDC Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore have been arrested at party Headquarters and charged with trespassing.

They’re collectively charged with other four MDC officials.

I have been arrested together with VP Biti,VP Kore, Deputy International Relations Leader Lovemore Chinoputsa, DSG Chimhini and Leader Vongai Tome. Our crime is presenting ourselves at MRT House. We are currently at Harare Central Police Station @mdczimbabwe — Hlatywayo Gladys Kudzaishe (@gladyshlatywayo) June 5, 2020

Earlier MDC chief Nelson Chamisa had posted on Twitter that, “Our leaders VP Kore, VP Biti and other leaders are at MRT House to ask the Police to clear out illegal occupants who’re in MRT House so that they can work.”

Our leaders @mdczimbabwe VP Kore, VP Biti and other leaders are at MRT House to ask the Police to clear out illegal occupants who are in MRT House so that they can work. — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) June 5, 2020

We are dismayed by the politicized use of security forces to take over the headquarters of an opposition party and arrest its members. A healthy democracy requires healthy opposition parties. #PoliticalArrests #AHouseStolen pic.twitter.com/l3L7Irht2r — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) June 5, 2020