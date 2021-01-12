Temporary UK entry restrictions introduced for travelers from Zimbabwe & other countries

THE United Kingdom (UK) has banned arrivals from Zimbabwe among a number of southern African countries, including the Seychelles and Mauritius as part of measures to contain the spread of the new South African strain of Covid-19.

The British government said the new regulation is in response to new evidence showing an urgent need to halt travel from all southern African countries to help prevent the spread of a new coronavirus (Covid-19) variant identified in South Africa.

In a statement, UK announced that all arrivals who have travelled to or transited through Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, eSwatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, the Seychelles and Mauritius in the past ten days are now prohibited from entering its territory.

“Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola — as well as Seychelles and Mauritius,”

“This does not include British and Irish nationals, longer-term visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival along with their household.”