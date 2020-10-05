Teachers vow to continue strike over wages

Teachers in Zimbabwe vowed to continue their strike against the 40% increment in salaries of teachers, which they consider below their actual needs, local media reported.

“We are escalating our campaign for better salaries and allowances. We call upon all bona-fide members and sympathizers to join in the chorus of better salaries,” Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA)

“We have refused to acknowledge the 40% offer meant to hoodwink us into believing that we have received an increase, nothing is further from reality than this,” ZIMTA said.

For its part, The Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (ZINATU), one of the teachers’ unions has reacted to reported threats of dismissal by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema, saying they will not be moved by them

The minister has reportedly said that thousands of teachers are on ready to replace those who have rejected to go back to work.

This came as Welfare Minister Paul Mavima summoned unions for a meeting in the capital Harare Monday over the crisis between government and teachers.

“Give us a living wage that will enable us to pay between $28,000 and $40,000 [Zimbabwean dollars] in boarding fees which have been approved by the Ministry,” ZINATU chief executive Manuel Nyawo was quoted as saying in a statement.