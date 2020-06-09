Teachers’ struggling to make ends meet, Union groups speak

Teacher union groups from across the country have told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently review teachers’ salaries, warning, under-paid educators were a danger to society.

In a joint statement Monday, unions referred to as for an immediate meeting with authorities on teachers’ welfare at a time members have been struggling to make ends meet.

“We the undersigned Teacher Unions in Zimbabwe, now therefore, urge the Employer to deal with the issue of the assessment of teachers’ salaries as an pressing matter,” mentioned the unions.

“Pay teachers’ salaries in United States {Dollars}, which they used to earn before October 2017 in line with the Purchasing Power Parity principle.

“Bear in mind that there’s nothing as harmful as having under-paid teachers within the school rooms because teachers are role models of their communities.

“Pay a suitable Covid-19 risk allowance to teachers as in essence they are frontline workers within the education system.”

The joint assertion was introduced by eight teachers’ unions that are Artuz, Ptuz, Tuz, Zdtu, Zinatu, Zineu, Zrtu and Zimta.

The educators mentioned they have been earning wages as little as $2,800 when the price of groceries just for a household of six was conservatively pegged at $5,551 whereas different fundamentals have been at $2,666, primarily based on the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe.

Teachers have expressed fear that regardless of growing levels of inflation pegged at 700%, the educators salaries, “have remained stagnant in an financial atmosphere where the price of every thing else is continuously pointing northwards due to the galloping three-digit inflation.”

They mentioned the economic system has since re-dollarised with businesses “now demanding payment in the more stable currency of United States {Dollars} but teachers, meagre salaries of lower than US$34 are denominated in the less secure currency of the Zimbabwean Dollar.”

Academics further indicated that before the introduction of the local currency, they were earning US$550 per month.