Tagwirei denies involvement in US$54 million bus deal

BUSINESSMAN Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei has denied any involvement in Landela Investments which is alleged to be concerned in a Government bus deal.

A local weekly reported that Mr Tagwirei was the proprietor of Landela. The article accused him of pocketing US$54 million from selling buses to the Government at heavily inflated prices.

Mr Tagwirei, via his lawyer Mr Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, stated the reports have been false and defamatory.

He has since written to the publishers of the Zimbabwe Independent, demanding an apology and is prepared to sue for defamation damages.

Part of the news story complained of reads: “Through his company Landela Investments, Tagwirei will import 500 additional buses for mass public transportation at a unit value of US$58 900 from Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Company in China and that he will then sell each bus to the Government for US$212 962.”

The article was headlined,”Mnangagwa’s ally pockets US$54m in fresh bus deal”

Responding to the article, Mr Tagwirei’s attorneys stated their client does not own Landela Investments and has no business of personal interest in that firm.

“Our client can not fathom the reason behind such a false story. The one logical conclusion is that the defamatory story was published with precise malice and reckless disregard for the falsity of the information that, for all intents and purposes, is fabricated and aimed toward tarnishing the repute and good standing of our client as a businessman both locally and internationally.

“Our client is further concerned by the fact that your false story is trending in your web site. Numerous other sister web sites of yours have additionally attributed the story to you and have duplicated the story to you.”

The attorneys stated the reports have been defamatory and have an impact of decreasing Mr Tagwirei’s esteem.