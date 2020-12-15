SUMMARY: Ramaphosa adds more COVID-19 restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans’ failure to comply with non-pharmacological COVID-19 measures has brought upon the second wave of infections.
“We’ve gotten into the festive spirit early and are inviting friends and family over to get-togethers and this is what is spreading the virus. It is our failure to adhere to all these basic precautions at all times that has brought us to this second wave.”President Cyril Ramaphosa
The president said it has been gatherings – especially social gatherings and parties – that are the largest source of outbreaks.
The hours of the national curfew will be extended from 11pm to 4am.
Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, will be required to close at 10pm.
The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.
According to the president, the following regulations will be implemented:
- Drivers and operators of any form of public transport must ensure that all passengers wear a mask.
- The managers or owners of buildings, places or premises – including retail stores, shopping centres, and government buildings – are obliged by law to ensure that all customers who enter their facilities or buildings wear a mask.
- An employer must ensure that all employees wear a mask while they perform their duties. This places a responsibility on all owners, managers and employers – and on all of us – to ensure that South Africans are safe whenever they are in any of these places.
- The responsible individuals who do not ensure compliance with the regulations by their passengers, customers or employees will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment of up to six months.
- At all times, particularly in smaller venues, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue.
- All gatherings must include adequate ventilation, social distancing, wearing of masks and provision of hand-sanitiser.
- All post-funeral gatherings, including ‘after-tears’ parties, are prohibited.