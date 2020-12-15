SUMMARY: Ramaphosa adds more COVID-19 restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans’ failure to comply with non-pharmacological COVID-19 measures has brought upon the second wave of infections.

“We’ve gotten into the festive spirit early and are inviting friends and family over to get-togethers and this is what is spreading the virus. It is our failure to adhere to all these basic precautions at all times that has brought us to this second wave.” President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the COVID-19 figures are a cause of great concern. There can no longer be any doubt that South Africa has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The president said it has been gatherings – especially social gatherings and parties – that are the largest source of outbreaks.

The hours of the national curfew will be extended from 11pm to 4am.

Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, will be required to close at 10pm.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

According to the president, the following regulations will be implemented: