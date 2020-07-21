Dusk to Dawn Curfew in effect starting Wednesday 22 July 2020-Zimbabwe

[Key Points from the President’s National Address]
From tomorrow Wednesday 22 July until further notice, the nation will be under stricter lockdown measures.
- All non working sections should stay at home except for purposes of food, water and health purposes.
- There should be strict adherence to WHO guidelines
- Working hours to work from 8am to 3PM
- Dusk to Dawn curfew 6PM-6am – Take note of this point!
- Intercity town public transport is banned. Only approved buses are allowed to move around.
- Mandatory screening at all public premises
- Public Gatherings are banned. Funerals remain curtailed
- It’s criminal to run away from quarantine centers.
- Anyone who knowingly infects people or puts others in danger would be liable to criminal prosecution
- No intercity/rural travel
