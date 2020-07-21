Dusk to Dawn Curfew in effect starting Wednesday 22 July 2020-Zimbabwe

[Key Points from the President’s National Address]

From tomorrow Wednesday 22 July until further notice, the nation will be under stricter lockdown measures.

All non working sections should stay at home except for purposes of food, water and health purposes. There should be strict adherence to WHO guidelines Working hours to work from 8am to 3PM Dusk to Dawn curfew 6PM-6am – Take note of this point! Intercity town public transport is banned. Only approved buses are allowed to move around. Mandatory screening at all public premises Public Gatherings are banned. Funerals remain curtailed It’s criminal to run away from quarantine centers. Anyone who knowingly infects people or puts others in danger would be liable to criminal prosecution No intercity/rural travel Public gatherings &church services now banned