Security tightened at COVID-19 isolation centers

Zimbabwe will tighten up security at COVID-19 isolation facilities throughout the nation to prevent quarantined returnees from escaping, a senior authorities official has stated.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa advised the Sunday Mail that authorities will tighten up safety, particularly within the nation’s border areas to cease the spread of the coronavirus.

“It has been the government’s position that safety be heightened in order that we reduce the unfold of the coronavirus. Government is even engaged on introducing drones in order that we enhance safety measures in border areas,” Mutsvangwa stated.

More than 118 people have fled from a coronavirus quarantine facilities in Zimbabwe, sparking fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The escapees had been residents who had just lately returned from abroad, primarily from Botswana and South Africa.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi urged the community to report returnees who evade the COVID-19 screening processes.

“We appeal to the community to put their safety, well being and security first, and report all returnees who evade the required COVID-19 screening processes to curtail the spread of the pandemic,” stated Nyathi.