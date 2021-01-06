covid-19 widget

Rumours of an alleged Cop who struck and killed a toddler with a Baton Stick dismissed

3 days ago
366

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a police officer beat up a woman who was carrying a baby on her back with a baton stick in Harare on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred along Second Street as the police officer was trying to disperse people from an illegal pick and drop point for Harare to Bindura commuters.

