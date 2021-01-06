Rumours of an alleged Cop who struck and killed a toddler with a Baton Stick dismissed

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a police officer beat up a woman who was carrying a baby on her back with a baton stick in Harare on Tuesday.

Police have checked with all their stations and so far none has received a report of a killed baby. Their checks with hospitals yielded nothing so far. They are now getting more information on the incident depicted in the video from the officers concerned. Will update if anything — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 5, 2021

The incident reportedly occurred along Second Street as the police officer was trying to disperse people from an illegal pick and drop point for Harare to Bindura commuters.