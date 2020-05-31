Returnee Speaks About The Horrors In Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Isolation Centres

A woman who not too long ago tested positive for coronavirus and had been quarantined at Masvingo Teachers’ College has revealed the stigma and rejection she and others have been subjected to since their status was revealed.

Agnes Parwada (25) is from Zaka in Masvingo province and was part of a 400-plus group of returnees from South Africa and Botswana housed on the Masvingo Teachers’ College lastTuesday.

Parwada is amongst 12 returnees, – seven women and 5 men – who were told that that they had tested positive by officials from the Health Ministry on May 26. She said:

After we arrived on May 8, tests were performed on us. They took our blood for testing, however we never received the results.

Others were not tested and we [the tested and untested] continued to dwell as a group, sharing objects like plates, cups and spoons.

[A week later] We were just told we were positive, but not shown the results.

This was the turning point.

The doctors and the other health officials were impolite to us when we wanted to ask questions, solely insisting that we should simply know that we are positive.

I vividly remember one of the doctors saying to us: ‘You have coronavirus, you’re harmful to others.

That statement was like a needle pricking our hearts. I keep in mind very well that one of the men wished to commit suicide.

After the announcement of the results, no one in the hostels wanted to get close to us.

We did not go to the canteen that day because we were being shunned. We began feeling rejected and lonely…

Parwada said the next day, they were taken to Rujeko Clinic in Masvingo by a group of law enforcement officials accompanied by troopers.

They spent hours in the cold and were only given shelter after 11 pm and they have since gone for over a day, at times, without getting any meals.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare expressed disbelief over Parwada’s story. He mentioned:

I cannot comment, however I doubt if something like that can ever occur.

Masanga referred The Standard to the social welfare provincial head for Masvingo Stansilus Sanyangone, who refused to comment saying he needed clearance first.

