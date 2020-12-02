Return of Zimbabweans Excites South Africa SMEs

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs), hailed as the cornerstone of the South African financial system, are set to thrive following the reopening of the border with Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The closure of the Beitbridge border post, the busiest in Sub-Saharan Africa, in March vastly affected SMEs in South Africa, which primarily depend on mostly cross-border merchants and visitors from Zimbabwe generally.

The closure was part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) between nations.

Towns across the border had been left resembling ghost towns with the absence of the enterprising and entrepreneurial citizens from the north of the Limpopo River.

“With out Zimbabweans coming to Musina, Louis Trichardt, Polokwane and Ṱhohoyanḓou, native companies in Limpopo Province cannot be the same,” Rudzani Muleya, a Musina entrepreneur informed

Muleya added, “Zimbabweans are our chief customers. They possess buying power that transforms our financial system.”

A excessive number of Zimbabweans cross the border to purchase some items that are not always available in their nation following the economic problems .

One other South African entrepreneur, Shalati Chauke, welcomed the reopening of the border.

“This is the moment all Limpopo SMEs have been waiting for,” Chauke stated.

“Zimbabweans are our financial pillars in Limpopo province,” Chauke, who sells second hand automobiles in Musina, added.

Some civil servants said ultimately, they would benefit from the anticipated revival of the Limpopo and, ultimately, that of the South African economy.

The financial system has bled jobs during the COVID-19.

“We’re prepared to start welcoming them (Zimbabweans) right here (Limpopo) on Tuesday,” stated an officer with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Locals said this shattered the myth that Zimbabweans were in South Africa to take their jobs.

Additionally they spoke out against xenophobia, which often flares in some major cities, perpetrated by locals that were ignorant of the value foreigners added to Africa’s most advanced albeit struggling economy.

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Forum (ZDF) underlined the foreigners’ indirect role in financial revival.

“We are happy to hear South Africans acknowledging that the towns of Musina, Louis Trichardt, Polokwane and Ṱhohoyanḓou have become ghost cities owing to the absence of people from the neighbouring country. Their return will help create jobs and redeem South Africa from junk status,” a ZDF official said.

Last Friday, the South African Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and his Zimbabwe counterpart, Kazembe Kazembe met to take forward areas of mutual interest, including the Intervention Plan on Traffic Congestion at the Beitbridge-Musina border post.