Reports from Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo indicate that police and soldiers were on Tuesday morning telling people to go back home. Only police and nurses were being permitted to go to town.

Authorities haven’t explained yet why the lockdown is being hardened all of a sudden but Zimbabweans in the country’s major cities are now used to waking up to new rules without any logical explanation.

Reports from #Bulawayo, #Zimbabwe, are that soldiers & police are randomly beating up people & stopping them from getting into the city. When we say security offices are involved in abuses ⁦@KMutisi⁩ you say we must respect them. ⁦@263Chat⁩ ⁦@Studio7VOA⁩ pic.twitter.com/PwRnOX9Ia6 — Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) June 16, 2020