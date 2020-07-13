Watch: Ramaphosa bans sale of booze again!!

The sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to curb the spread of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on Sunday night.

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma,” he said.

Ramaphosa also announced the reintroduction of a curfew between 9pm and 4am, aimed at reducing the pressure on hospitals through a reduction in trauma injuries.

“Apart from people who need to travel to and from work or who need to seek urgent medical or other assistance during this time, everyone will be required to remain at home. The curfew will take effect from tomorrow (Monday) at 9pm,” said Ramaphosa.

All all workplaces and institutions will from now on need to ensure that there is a designated coronavirus official.

The official needs to ensure that all regulations and all precautions are observed, including the mandatory wearing of masks.

There was some relief for the taxi industry, with Ramaphosa saying all taxis operating locally would be allowed to operate with 100% capacity.

“While long-distance taxis will not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy, on condition that new risk mitigation protocols related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed.”

The president revealed the country now has 276 242 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

