Ramaphosa appoints special envoys for talks in Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi as special envoys for talks

Their job will be to see how South Africa can assist its neighbouring country.

Mbete and Mufamadi are expected to leave as soon as arrangements have been made.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, has said the country is at the mercy of detractors trying to create a “non-existent crisis”.

“Zimbabwe, today, is peaceful and all citizens are free to go about their business as usual, within boundaries set by the lockdown regulations. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Second Republic believes in upholding the rule of law and freedom of speech.

“Indeed, it is the freedom of speech that is being unfortunately abused by those who seek to push a sinister political agenda,” he reportedly said.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the special envoys are expected to “engage the Government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe”.

South Africa has previously been criticised for turning a blind eye to problems in Zimbabwe for the sake of old fraternal ties with former head of state, Robert Mugabe.

The two countries have a deep connection, with many Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa.