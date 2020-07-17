Quarantine escapee kills landlord IN SA, flees and kills EX neighbor in Zimbabwe

A MAN who allegedly killed his landlord in South Africa, crossed into Zimbabwe and later escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge before heading to Bulawayo the place he killed his former neighbour, has been arrested.

Mandla Moyo

Mandla Moyo (36), aka MaFifty, of Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove yesterday going through a homicide charge in connection with the loss of life of Nkosilathi Ndlovu (31) of Luveve Suburb.

Moyo, who lived in Luveve suburb before going to South Africa, allegedly fatally stabbed Ndlovu on Saturday last week at around 7.30PM after the deceased caught him stealing a cellphone.

Ndlovu bled to death at his doorstep after Moyo attacked him and fled.

He was remanded in custody to July 30 pending additional investigations. Moyo is a fugitive in neighbouring South Africa after he allegedly killed his landlord. He additionally allegedly severely assaulted his girlfriend and her relative in the neighbouring country, leaving them for dead.

He allegedly advised some Bulawayo residents that he was in Zimbabwe to kill his girlfriend’s baby.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore stated on July 11, Moyo was confronted by Ndlovu who was demanding his cellphone, which the accused person had allegedly stolen from the deceased’s room. The court heard that an argument broke out when the deceased demanded that Moyo surrender his cellphone.

Moyo refused to return the stolen property, claiming Ndlovu owed him cash for sports footwear that he bought to him. A misunderstanding ensued between the 2 leading to Moyo stabbing the deceased with an unidentified sharp object on the left side of the chest and he died.

“A misunderstanding ensued after the accused person insisted that the deceased owed him some cash for tackies he bought to him,” stated Mr Madzore.

A report was made to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. Until his arrest on Wednesday, Moyo has been on the run.

Last week, Moyo’s relative advised that he escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge after fleeing from South Africa where he allegedly killed his landlord and attempted to murder his girlfriend and her relative.

Up to now, a total of 209 returnees have escaped from compulsory quarantine in numerous centres, with police now stepping up efforts to prevent such circumstances.

Up to now, police have solely managed to arrest 28 individuals who had escaped from the designated quarantine centres countrywide.