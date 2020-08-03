Protests Continue In Cape Town

For the second consecutive week, Cape Town finds itself engulfed in violent protest, with law enforcement agencies having clashed with protesters on Saturday and the City heading to court with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), who have been bolstered by support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Video 1/2 Tygerberg Raceway Cape Town destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ioQgfRMxTE — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 26, 2020

At the centre of the upheaval is the long-standing dispute over land invasions, with the City’s anti-land invasion units having removed hundreds of residents from hurriedly established settlements that were built on municipal land.

The SAHRC is challenging that the City is removing the settlers illegally, and the City is maintaining that it has nothing to apologise for.