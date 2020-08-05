Press Statement: US freezes assets of Sakunda Holdings

The US imposed sanctions on Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei, on Wednesday 5 August 2020, accusing the distinguished businessperson of being corrupt

We support a stable and democratic Zimbabwe. Our new sanctions against Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings today demonstrate to the government and people of Zimbabwe that the U.S. will not tolerate public corruption or hesitate to take action to promote accountability. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 5, 2020

The US treasury division stated it blacklisted Tagwirei and Zimbabwe-based Sakunda Holdings, of which he’s CEO, accusing him of utilizing “opaque enterprise dealings

The treasury stated Tagwirei had used his relationship with Zimbabwe officials to realize state contracts and obtain favoured entry to arduous foreign money, together with US {dollars}, and in turn has offered items, together with costly vehicles, to senior officers of the nation.

The U.S. has imposed targeted sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei & Sakunda Holdings for corruption. The U.S. narrowly targets sanctions on those who engage in corruption, violate human rights, and undermine democratic institutions. They do not target the Zimbabwean people. pic.twitter.com/Fj8IVHdCVo — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) August 5, 2020

Wednesday’s motion freezes any US property of Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings, and customarily prohibits Americans from dealing with them.

Read Press Statement : MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE