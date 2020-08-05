Press Statement: US freezes assets of Sakunda Holdings

8 hours ago
346

The US imposed sanctions on Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei, on Wednesday 5 August 2020, accusing the distinguished businessperson of being corrupt

The US treasury division stated it blacklisted Tagwirei and Zimbabwe-based Sakunda Holdings, of which he’s CEO, accusing him of utilizing “opaque enterprise dealings

The treasury stated Tagwirei had used his relationship with Zimbabwe officials to realize state contracts and obtain favoured entry to arduous foreign money, together with US {dollars}, and in turn has offered items, together with costly vehicles, to senior officers of the nation.

Wednesday’s motion freezes any US property of Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings, and customarily prohibits Americans from dealing with them.

Read Press Statement : MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Source
US Department Of State
Show More
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Back to top button
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider disabling your ad blocker