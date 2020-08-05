Press Statement: US freezes assets of Sakunda Holdings

The US imposed sanctions on Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei, on Wednesday 5 August 2020, accusing the distinguished businessperson of being corrupt
The US treasury division stated it blacklisted Tagwirei and Zimbabwe-based Sakunda Holdings, of which he’s CEO, accusing him of utilizing “opaque enterprise dealings
The treasury stated Tagwirei had used his relationship with Zimbabwe officials to realize state contracts and obtain favoured entry to arduous foreign money, together with US {dollars}, and in turn has offered items, together with costly vehicles, to senior officers of the nation.
Wednesday’s motion freezes any US property of Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings, and customarily prohibits Americans from dealing with them.
Read Press Statement : MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE