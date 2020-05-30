PRESIDENTS son breaks silence on Covid-19 gear scandal

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins has denied any links with an organization stated to have pocketed practically US$1 million after being contracted to provide authorities with grossly inflated coronavirus combating gear.

Zimbabwe media is awash with tales, Drax International, the company on the centre of the alleged scandal, charged the federal government a large US$987 720 for coronavirus gear and test kits which could be sourced domestically for max US$325 000.

The deal brought about outrage when it was revealed authorities, through Treasury, procured face masks at an exorbitant US$28 per unit when the identical product could be sourced from local pharmacies at no more than US$5.

This resulted in allegations that Drax International, fronted by controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya, received the contract as a result of being friends with Collins.

Nguwaya is alleged to have used his proximity to the First Family to make the Ministry of Finance push through the payment, regardless of an earlier resolution by Treasury to suspend Covid-19 kit procurement.

Feeling the warmth, Collins has emerged denying any business links with Nguwaya while further threatening to sue everyone who has implicated him in the scandal.

“I’m not a member of the stated organisation and I’ve no shares or interests in their transaction with any Drax International’s representative, including Mr Delish Nguwaya,” stated Collins in a Friday statement.

He was unhappy that no newspaper that carried the story made an effort to contact him for his side of the story.

Collins stated the allegations had been solely aimed toward tarnishing his image.

“It’s in bad taste that skilled journalists have fallen prey to false information being peddled by errant malcontents on-line. It is important for me to set the record straight concerning the issue.

“The sole purpose of this narration is to damage my reputation and that of the First Family.

“Legal action will follow any current and further statements made to slander my name, reputation and that of the First Family,” he stated.

Different publications stated Collins and Nguwaya were actually business partners.