Presidential Nationwide Day of prayer and fasting

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed June 15 as the presidential national day of prayer and fasting within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation has witnessed a pointy rise in COVID-19 cases in current weeks, pushed primarily by residents getting back from neighboring nations.

As at June 11, the nation’s COVID-19 cases stood at 320 from 149 on May 30, recoveries stand at 49 while deaths are four.

“As your president, during this very difficult season in which our nation and indeed the world, face the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic; I am humbled to invite you all, in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to take time in prayer and fasting as a nation before the Almighty God, to seek his mercy, wisdom, help and healing to overcome this deadly pandemic,” President E.D Mnangagwa stated at a press conference .

He stated he’ll lead the nationwide day of prayer and fasting at State House, with the nation following the occasion on national tv and different on-line platforms.

Mnangagwa stated citizens ought to take part on this occasion as families and in small groups not exceeding 50 individuals while observing precautions to prevent the additional unfold of the coronavirus.