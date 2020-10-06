President concerned with increase of ritual murders in Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has ordered the country’s security arms to decisively deal with ritual murderers and people who betray their country by engaging in criminal activities for money.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa speech

“Government is very concerned about growing cases of ritual murders of minors,” said President Mnangagwa. “Let me reiterate that all stakeholders in our criminal justice system should speedily and strongly deal with perpetrators so that this evil trend is expunged from our society.

Two weeks ago, a Murehwa boy was brutally and senselessly murdered by a herdsman on the alleged instructions from the boy’s uncle, in a ritual murder that has caused outrage in the country.