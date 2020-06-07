Police Officer charged with “undermining the authority of the President”

A police officer has discovered himself in a heap of hassle after he allegedly insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Shungudzemoyo Kache, of Harare, was charged with “undermining the authority of the President” after he insulted the president using obscene language

Kache faces as much as a year in jail if he’s convicted of the crime. The police officer appeared at the Harare Magistrate’s courtroom on Saturday. According to opposition politician and Secretary for Public Service&Social Welfare for the MDC, Maureen Kademaunga, Constable Kache looked troubled and had no legal representation.

Kademaunga then alerted Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who represented the policeman within the court proceedings. Stated Kademaunga,

This morning when I visited MDC leaders, I noticed Constable Kache who was in custody and ready to go to courtroom for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He seemed troubled and frightened. He had no lawyer so I alerted Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who then represented him.

Kache’s lawyer Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Attorneys for Human Rights advised the courtroom that his client was taken to ZANU PF headquarters after he was arrested.