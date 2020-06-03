Zimbabwe Police Blocks Demonstrations At U.S. Embassy

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked the ruling party, ZANU PF from demonstrating at the United States of America Embassy in opposition to the killing of George Floyd and financial sanctions imposed on the nation by the West tomorrow.

In a letter directed to ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda, the ZRP stated the demonstration can not happen because it contravenes COVID19 regulation guidelines.

“While the demonstration is for a noble trigger, it contravenes with section 5 (1) of S.I. 83 of 2020 of the COVID19 offences. Take note that gatherings of no matter purpose are prohibited during this era save for those exempted within the statutory instrument,” reads part of the statement.

George Floyd is a black American citizen who died over a week ago from acts of police brutality.

His loss of life has since sparked riots throughout the North American nation and social media protests throughout the globe