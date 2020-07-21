Only civil servants providing essential services to report for work

Government has ordered that only civil servants offering essential services should report for work, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and surpassed 1,700 on Monday.

The government additionally closed down the Chinhoyi University of Technology after a lecturer examined positive for COVID-19

The country recorded the 26th death from COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the 1,713 cases reported since the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 20, the bulk (872) are local infections while the remaining was imported, especially from South Africa.

Speaking after a meeting of the national COVID-19 taskforce, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa mentioned the 2 decisions have been a response to the rising number of local infections and deaths.

“The taskforce directed that solely these civil servants who have been authorised by the Public Service Commission to provide essential service ought to report for work, with the rest remaining in lockdown.

“The taskforce also obtained a presentation on the distribution of local positive cases throughout the country, which cannot be linked to an identifiable source. Whereas these positive cases are dotted throughout the country, they’re largely concentrated in Bulawayo and Harare,” she mentioned.

The closure of Chinhoyi University of Technology followed standard policy, she added.

“Following the recorded infection at the Chinhoyi University of Technology and in line with the guidelines for the re-opening of universities and colleges, the taskforce resolved that the mentioned establishment undertake all crucial and sensible steps to close,” she mentioned.

Mutsvangwa mentioned the country remained under lockdown and as such the government would continue to provide food to the vulnerable and those who had been severely affected economically.