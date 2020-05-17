New record as 57 individuals test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, total rises to 887

Kenya has recorded 57 new coronavirus cases marking the highest single-day Covid-19 infections recorded so far in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna said 2,198 samples had been tested out of which 57 people tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in Kenya to 887.

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Mombasa (35), Nairobi (17), Kajiado (3), Kwale (1) and Kitui (1).

12 patients have since been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from coronavirus to 313, while those that have succumbed to the disease remain at 50.