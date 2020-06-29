National Army dismisses social media claims

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has dismissed social media allegations that troopers deployed in Kadoma and Kwekwe to help the police in making certain compliance to lockdown rules are assaulting civilians.

In an announcement issued last week, Deputy Director Army Public Relations Major Alex Zuva mentioned the two incidents that have been alleged to have occurred in Kadoma and Kwekwe have been fabricated.

“There has been of late a systematic and well-choreographed assault on the ZNA which is intentionally meant to soil and chip away the great picture and reputation of the same in a bid to make citizens of Zimbabwe despondent, dejected and disaffected with the Government,” he mentioned.

“It’s rehearsed media violence to inflame bodily violence.”

Within the first alleged incident, which allegedly occurred on June 17, members of the ZNA are reported to have assaulted civilians at Hammer and Tongues in Kadoma.

A ZNA team tasked to probe the prevalence established that no such place existed in Kadoma.

Major Zuva mentioned no reports of assault by troopers have been made at any police station within the district.

In the other incident that allegedly occurred in Kwekwe on the identical day, it was purported that military officers barred ZIMRA personnel from going into the city centre.

Major Zuva mentioned investigations by the ZNA confirmed that ZIMRA’s head in Kwekwe did not face any challenges in accessing her workplace on the day in query.

The employees denied passage at first, the ZNA mentioned, failed to provide exemption letters at a police checkpoint in Amaveni as required under lockdown pointers.

When they returned with their letters they were allowed into town centre without any downside.

Major Zuva urged residents to be compliant with Covid-19 lockdown rules, and to disregard blatant and malicious misinformation published by on-line media retailers.