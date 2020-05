Mutodi sacked over abduction slur

Energy Mutodi Deleted Tweet

Energy Mutodi deputy information minister has been terminated, hours subsequent to excusing the abduction of MP Joana Mamombe and two of her partners as a line over installment for sex.

The government gave no reason behind the dismissal of Energy Mutodi.

A tweet by Mr Mutodi about the opposition MP, Joana Mamombe, has been erased.

The deputy minister has also been engaged in a public feud with other Zimbabwean ministers.

Foreign embassies in Harare, including those of the European Union and the United States, have demanded a swift and credible investigation into what they describe as the abduction and torture of the women.

They were treated in hospital after being found at the roadside near the town of Bindura.

Two days earlier they were arrested for taking part in an anti- government protest.