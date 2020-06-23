More Consulate Officials Test Positive For Coronavirus

Zimbabwe has briefly closed the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg had been temporarily closed after two more officers have been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The development was announced by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa at yesterday’s briefing in the capital.

This comes after earlier this month the country’s embassy in South Africa introduced a “non permanent suspension” of some services together with the issuance of both temporary travel paperwork and repatriation certificates “with immediate effect.” The Embassy’s advisory read in part:

This precautionary measure has been taken towards the background of a suspected Covid-19 case on the mission, therefore the necessity to enable time for thorough medical investigations and decontamination of the establishment before reopening doorways to our valued clients.

The development suggests a tough time for Zimbabweans caught in South Africa or these whose relatives died in that nation since they would need assistance to leave the nation or repatriate their lifeless relatives respectively.

South Africa is probably the most hit nation on the continent and most of Zimbabwe’s coronavirus instances are returnees from that nation.