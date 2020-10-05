Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Whatsapp hacked

The WhatsApp account for Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, South Africa’s communications and digital technologies minister, has been hacked.
Her spokesperson Mish Molakeng continued: “This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action. Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.”
