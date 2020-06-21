Minister Obadiah Moyo Granted $50 000 Bail involving USD$60 Million COVID-19 Shady Deal

HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo was Saturday granted a $50 000 bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi dealing with three criminal abuse of workplace charges.

The charges relate to the unlawful procurement of Covid-19 medicine and gear via a dodgy firm, Drax International.

Delish Nguwaya, the country consultant of Drax International is in remand jail after he was denied bail at the magistrates’ courts last Monday.

Three NatPharm directors have been additionally arrested this week before they have been granted a $10 000 bail each facing the identical unlawful procurement charges.

Moyo was represented by James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners.

The State did not oppose bail.

“State has no compelling reasons to deny the accused bail,” Clemence Chimbari appearing for the State told the courtroom.

“Should this find favour with the court. We propose the following conditions, that he deposit $50 000 with the Clerk of Court as bail, to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised, that he reviews three times per week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday at ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission), that he surrenders his passport, not to intervene with witnesses or investigations, to provide surety in the form of title deeds to a stand measuring 2075 square meters in Eastlea. The property belongs to Memory Moyo, the accused’s spouse,” said Chimbari.

State witnesses have been identified as, Agnes Mahomva, former ministry of health secretary and now national Covid-19 coordinator within the President’s Office, George Guvamatanga, ministry of finance secretary, Gerald Gwinji, former secretary in the health ministry and NatPharm managing director Flora Sifeku.

Moyo will be back in courtroom on 31 July 2020.